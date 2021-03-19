Witness, victim tampering charges added in case against former Rapid City priest

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A former Rapid City Priest, who is already serving prison time, is facing new allegations.

Marcin Garbacz is in Federal Prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from churches. He is also accused of having a sexual relationship with a person under the age of 18 and possessing child pornography.

The new charge is in connection with that case.

A grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge him with witness or victim tampering. Court papers say he sent threatening letter in the case in January.