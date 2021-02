SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The federal government owns around 640 million acres of land in the United States, managed by four main agencies; the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the United States Forest Service (USFS), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the National Park Service (NPS). The Department of Defense also manages some areas. Land managed by these agencies is, except in certain situations, open to the public.

Beyond federal lands, individual states also own hold land in the form of conservation areas, state parks, state recreation areas, and more. Between the federal and state governments, there is an abundance of public land for the average citizen to enjoy. This land is used for all kinds of recreation; for sightseeing, camping, fishing, hunting and other outdoor sports and activities, and theoretically, nearly all of this land is open for this.