SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Players and coaches of outdoor sports like softball are working hard to make up for missed games after the long winter and late snowfalls KELOLAND has seen this year.

Now that the softball fields are finally clear, high school softball teams from across the state gathered at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls to make up their missed games.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We’ve been playing games and it’s been on a roll, and I’m just glad we can fit them all in before the end of the season,” said Carsten Schlimgen, shortstop for RC Stevens.

“It’s been very difficult to get games in this year. So having this weekend has been a good opportunity for the kids to get some games in for sure,” said Sherry Grismer, head coach of Stevens softball.

Thirteen teams from the Sioux Falls area, Pierre, Rapid City, Brookings, Sturgis and Aberdeen competed yesterday and today.

“Getting the opportunity to play and with the weather being good. The kids are just hungry to play and they want to play and they’re enjoying playing,” Grismer said.

“We’ll be playing some of the best teams in the state. So I’m excited to see what we can do against them,” said Olivia Miller, O’Gorman catcher.

Many of the teams played between 5 and 7 games to catch up in the season.

“So I mean, it should be exciting for you know, not just high school softball fans and softball fans in general being able to come out this weekend and watch a lot of good softball being played,” said Ryan Soukup, head coach O’Gorman softball.

The State Tournament for High School Softball will take place in Aberdeen at the beginning of June.