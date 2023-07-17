SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Shari Whitehead teaches 5th-grade reading and social studies in Yankton, and while she’s a veteran teacher, she’s relatively new to the state. She is among the teachers heading out on two road trips that began on Monday.

“Being new to South Dakota, I want to learn about it so I can teach my children,” she said. “And I just think it’s an amazing opportunity that the state has given us to learn about this, especially those of us that are new to the state.”

According to the state Department of Education, these professional development trips for elementary and middle school teachers aim to help teachers implement the state’s new social studies standards. One trip is focused on history east of the Missouri River, while another tours the western half of the state. Roughly 240 teachers are taking part.

“Today’s the first day,” state historian Ben Jones said in Sioux Falls Monday morning. “We’ll be back here on Friday, but in between we’re going to Brookings, De Smet, Madison, Aberdeen, spots in Huron, Mitchell, up near Sisseton and then Vermillion and Yankton and back here on Friday.”

Monday’s east river itinerary includes visits to the Old Courthouse Museum as well as the Pettigrew Home and the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Memorial.

“It brings to life, I think, what the person lived through, what the event looked like,” Jones said. “Just the ambiance of the area.”

Jones explains that federal funds are paying for the travels, which are free for teachers and may provide college or continuing education credit. Locations on tour may be familiar to some participating teachers, but Jones says the tour is “an opportunity.”

“As the new standards get rolled out, the material might be new,” Jones said. “But secondly, I grew up in Sioux Falls, I’ve been to the South Dakota, I’ve been to the Pettigrew, but many people haven’t.”

Furthermore, it’s an opportunity teachers will have together.

“Collaboration with other teachers is amazing,” Whitehead said. “It’s one of the best things you can do in teaching.”

The trips last through Friday. The Board of Education Standards passed the new standards by a 5-2 vote in April. The new standards were opposed by the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, the School Administrators of South Dakota and the South Dakota Education Association. The new standards are set to be in place in fall 2025.