With some public pools closing, beaches serve as alternative option

LAKE ALVIN RECREATION AREA, S.D. (KELO) — While some public pools are closed, there is always the option of visiting a public beach.

For those looking to take a dip in the water, public beaches in South Dakota are seeing a lot of people, according to Jason Baumann with South Dakota Game Fish & Parks.

“The beaches have been very busy. It’s been hot, and people are also looking to get outside and do some social distancing,” District Park Supervisor Jason Baumann said.

At beaches inside state parks, there are no restricitions, though South Dakota Game Fish & Parks is asking visitors to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.

“Now with a lot of the cities closing down their pools, and even if the pools are open, you know you’re kind of restricted to that specific pool area. Usually lake beaches are much larger, there’s much more opportunity for people to spread out and really, use their own space,” Baumann said.

Don Tounsley, his daughter Chloe and her friend Elena visited Lake Alvin today.

“I like being outdoors for one thing, but yeah, being able to swim, and let the kids have some fun,” Tounsley said.

Tounsley says they haven’t visited Lake Alvin for a couple years, but with public pools in Sioux Falls closed, figured they’d take advantage.

“I know the last time I was here, there wasn’t near this many cars, so it’s busier this time,” Tounsley says.

State GF&P is happy to see people taking advantage of their beaches, and hopes visitors can enjoy the outdoors.

“You know it’s just a nice distraction of what’s going on right now. I think a lot of people feel if they go outside, they can social distance and be safe, but yet still have fun and recreate,” Baumann said.

All beaches inside state parks still require park permits to use. For additional information, check click here.