With pools closed, Lutheran Social Services finds different ways to give kids summer fun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While going to public pools is out of the question for kids, Lutheran Social Services is doing their best to bring kids fun during the summer.

Just because Jashontie Moore and Madelin Dahlmeier can’t go to the pool this summer, that isn’t stopping them from doing other “cool” things.

“We’re making a blanket for the little kids out of tiny blankets,” Moore said.

This is one of many activities kids at Lutheran Social Services in Sioux Falls are being encouraged to do this summer.

“We had to find about 6 to 9 more hours worth of activities for more than 90 kids to do,” Anderson said.

Multi Classroom Assistant Teacher Sarah Anderson says this can range from anything indoors to out.

“The kids rotate through some stations. So they have some water activities they do out in the yard, and then they get to do crafting 2 to 3 hours a week, and we also have some organized activities for them in the gym” Anderson said.

This group is currently partaking in craft time. But it’s not all just fun and games, as Anderson says they try to give educational value to each of the activities.

“It’s actually really fun because we learned how to use a sewing machine… we were making masks, but sewing the blankets and being helpful to everybody else is a lot more fun,” Moore said.

Moore goes on to say, for any kids who are feeling stuck because they can’t go outside, doesn’t mean they can’t find fun ways to keep busy.

“Just figure out something fun to do that everybody likes. Our entire class likes craft time, so just figure out something you like to do,” Moore said.

To see more programs offered by Lutheran Social Services, you can visit their website.