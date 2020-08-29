With new policies in place, high school football begins for Sioux Falls public schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s high school football season, something many people look forward to every year. This year, though, is different with the pandemic.

Right now in the Sioux Falls School District, high school soccer, volleyball and football athletes on the roster will be able to buy four fan passes for the athlete’s household. This allows pass holders to go to every home game for that one sport. Athletes on the roster of visiting teams will get four fan passes for the individual games. High school student fans of both the home and visiting team are able to attend.

Gathering for high school football is an annual part of life here. Roger Darling drove from Aberdeen to Sioux Falls for Friday night’s game between Washington and Aberdeen Central. His grandson plays for Aberdeen Central.

“We love him, and we want to watch him and support him,” Darling said. “These kids have to be active and they have to know that they’re supported to continue to do good things in life.”

Lee Haeffner of Sioux Falls says attendance policies should be followed.

“To each their own, we’re outside, but rules are rules, and if that’s what they require, [so] these children can play, then I think everybody should just abide by them,” Haeffner said.

His son plays for Washington. Sioux Falls Christian senior Dylan Bonnema is at Howard Wood Field watching his cousin play for the Warriors, and this pass got him inside tonight.

“I think precautions need to be taken, so masks are good, passes are good, but I think it’s good to get out and get back to normalcy by coming and watching high school sports, college sports or professional,” Bonnema said.

“I’m required to wear masks when i travel into Minnesota and such, so,” Haeffner said. “Just a different time- we got different rules now. that’s just the way life goes i guess.”

“Appreciate the fact that we are able to have the sport at this point,” Darling said.

Friday’s game was Washington’s first football game of the year; Lincoln and Roosevelt have their first football games on Saturday.