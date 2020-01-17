With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A snow alert is in effect as of 5 p.m. Friday for the city of Sioux Falls.

Plowing of emergency snow routes is already underway and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin tomorrow morning, Saturday, January 18, 2020, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2: Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1: Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020.

Ticketing and Towing: Any vehicle parked in violation of the snow removal ordinances may be ticketed and/or towed after streets have been cleared.

