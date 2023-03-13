LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — As we hit spring break for some areas across the region, many people are choosing to spend their time on the slopes.

Visitors from all over are stopping by Terry Peak this winter season. Like Karter Gonzales and Seth Gruber from Kansas.

“Last year when we were here it was a little patchy, you could definitely tell they didn’t have quite as much snow, kind of had some dry spots. This year, it is completely covered so you can hit every trail, it’s a good time,” Gonzales said.

With over 180 inches of natural snow received this winter, the slopes have never looked better according to Linda Derosier with Terry Peak.

“Our average, we like to see 150 inches and sometimes we don’t make it to that point by the end of the season and some years we do but this year the snow fell right for us. It started early, kept going, snowed during the week and made the weekends beautiful so our season has been great,” Derosier said.

Terry Peak was able to open up a little early this year in November. They plan to stay open for a couple more weeks still.

“We have a strong next several weeks to get through and excited for the fun events we have planned,” Derosier said.

Gonzales and Gruber are already looking forward to making the trip again next year.

“Last year was the first year we came. I think it’ll be a regular year thing starting,” Gonzales said.

The closing date for the season is tentative at Terry Peak.