With all the extra snow, Terry Peak is seeing a lot of happy skiers

LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Terry Peak in the Black Hills opened its doors the first weekend in December. With more than 20 inches of new snow in the last week, skiers and snowboarders are taking advantage of their winter breaks.

The snow is falling once again at Terry Peak, something skiers are happy to see.

“This year we brought the whole family; three girls and son-in-laws and five grand kids and we are staying right here in one of the ski in ski outs,” Paul Jergens, skier from Nebraska, said.

Because of the extra snow, Terry Peak was able to open 95 percent of its slopes by Christmas.

“And that doesn’t happen usually because of weather. Mother Nature has to help. We have snow-making capabilities but if it’s not cold enough and she is not giving us any natural snow, it’s kind of hard to do,” snow operations manager Timmy Leppert said.

On Friday, Leppert took KELOLAND News along for a ride in the snow mover to get the last ski slope ready for business.

“Normally by this time, we have made a ton of snow and pumped millions of gallons of water, but like I said, it’s been a blessing for Mother Nature to come in and help,” Leppert said.

“We’ve already booked for next year; we’ve already booked for two years out because things book fast but it’s worth it,” Jergens said.

While it looks pretty busy here now, Terry Peak officials say that once their last ski slope is open Friday, there will be more visitors to come.

This weekend is Terry Peak’s music series kick-off where they will be hosting live music, events, and of course skiing.

