Wish granted: Kyle teenager gets horse trailer

KYLE, S.D. (KELO) — Logan Middletent’s bond with horses grew stronger after he underwent a kidney transplant.

“After the transplant he couldn’t play the contact sports anymore and he just started reconnecting with his horse again. I think that the horse has really helped him cope in many ways throughout his life,” Logan’s mom Rochelle Iron Crow said.

But Logan’s mom says there was something this teenager was missing: a horse trailer so he could enter races and go on spiritual rides.

“We have the Big Foot ride, the Crazy Horse ride, and a variety of spiritual rides and it’s always been really tough, you know, having to you know borrow a trailer,” Iron Crow said.

That’s not a problem anymore.

Logan got quite the surprise Friday when his family arrived at the Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana headquarters where a brand new trailer was waiting for him.

It’s the 2,218th wish granted by the chapter.

“We know when a wish comes true it creates hope and strength and transformation, and not just for the child, but for everyone who’s involved with the wish,” Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana president and CEO Sue Salter said.

Wilson Trailer and dealer A Bar K Trailer Sales worked together to help fulfill Logan’s wish.

“It’s fun to be a part of something like this. You know, I’ve always heard of Make-a-Wish, thought it was a great program the way they help these kids and it was really nice to be a part of one and see it happen in real life,” Wilson Trailer gooseneck trailer product manager Brent Maas said.

A discount from the two trailer businesses and an anonymous donor covered the cost of the horse trailer.

“I think he’s really happy and excited. It’s good to see that smile on his face,” Iron Crow said.