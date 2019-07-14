Wish granted for a cancer-free teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One kid’s wish was granted at Hot Harley Nights on Saturday.

Sam just turned thirteen on July 13th and is celebrating his golden birthday.

A year ago, doctors found cancer in his jaw. After radiation, chemo and surgery, Sam is now cancer-free.

He found out today that his wish to go to Disney World has been granted.

“It was so awesome to be able to announce Sam’s wish out here at Hot Harley Nights. When all the people who support this event and therefore are making wishes possible in our state could take part in that and could really be a part of making that wish come true,” Sue Salter, with Make-A-Wish South Dakota said.

Sam also gets to be a ‘Canary for a Day’ at a Sioux Falls Canaries baseball game.