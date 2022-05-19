SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since 1984, Make A Wish South Dakota and Montana has granted more than 22-hundred wishes.

A 3-year-old Sioux Falls boy had his wish granted by the organization Thursday.

A small wish that’s been a year in the making.

“It’s amazing to see the wish finally come true out here, there was a lot of clearing of tree stumps and cleaning out the backyard and leveling it, so much construction that went to it. It was almost hard to imagine what it would it would look like when it actually came,” said Samantha O’Neil, mother.

3-year-old Uriah from Sioux Falls was diagnosed with leukemia and wanted nothing more than to have his very own playset.

“This is personalized, to the swings and slides he wished for,” O’Neil said.

Crews with Make-A-Wish have been working hard to make this wish happen for this little boy.

“The end of this where he gets to see it for the first time and gets to actually go play on it, and the moment that creates is what it’s all about,” said Joe Everson, Senior Director of Program Services.

Now Uriah and his brothers will be able to play in their own backyard…

“I’ll be really glad that we don’t have to journey to the park every single day, he’ll have his own personal park that he can play in,” O’Neil said.

…bringing little Uriah some joy in these difficult times.

“It’s great to see him smiling again, see him happy and healthier,” O’Neil said.

Uriah’s sandbox was built using 6 tons of sand, perfect for him to make some big sandcastles.