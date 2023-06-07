JONES COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The woman killed in a crash on Sunday, May 28 east of Draper, South Dakota has been identified.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a GMC Acadia were both traveling west on Interstate 90 near Draper when the driver of the GMC Acadia rear-ended the motorcycle.

The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The passenger on the motorcycle, 59-year-old Debra Jean Bolk, of Superior, Wisconsin, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.