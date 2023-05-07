SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A police officer in western Wisconsin died after being shot last night.

People gathered in southeast Minnesota over the weekend to pray for a young mother who’s been missing for over a month.

Despite the rain in the forecast for the next week, the fire danger is rising across KELOLAND. For Wildfire Awareness Month, firefighters in Rapid City are reminding people to be cautious this summer.

Saturday was the opening day for the Falls Park Farmers Market.

