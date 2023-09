KIMBALL, S.D. (KELO) — A 69-year-old man has been identified in a deadly crash west of Kimball.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it happened on I-90 just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. A motorcycle pulling a trailer was westbound when a tire went flat.

The motorcycle and trailer then fishtailed and rolled. The driver, Dewey Hemba, was taken to a Chamberlain hospital where he later died.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.