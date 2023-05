SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Milwaukee man is accused of kidnapping a woman and two kids in Nashville, Tennessee and bringing them to Keystone, South Dakota.

Authorities originally arrested Curtis Deshun Daniels in 2022. The case started out in state court, but because the crimes involved multiple states, it’s now being handled in federal court.

Friday, the indictment was updated. In addition to kidnapping, Daniels faces federal gun charges.