SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Snow is causing problems on roadways Sunday in South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says roadways are slick and visibility is low in north-central and northeast parts of South Dakota.

The highway patrol posted this photo Sunday morning reminding drivers to slow down:

US 12 west of Aberdeen. Photo courtesy: South Dakota Highway Patrol

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

Click here for the latest road conditions across the state.