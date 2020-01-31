Wintry mix creating slick road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and dense fog has created slick road conditions and limited visibility for many areas of KELOLAND Friday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been extended for areas along Interstate 29. Road conditions around Sioux Falls are listed as scattered slippery spots and scattered snow covered spots.

There are reports of around 4 inches of snow in Watertown.

Authorities are reminding drivers to plan for extra time and to slow down.

You can get the latest road conditions at SafeTravelUSA.com.