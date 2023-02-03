SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime charity car show in Sioux Falls is rolling to a stop. The 15th anniversary of Winterfest of Wheels also marks the end of the road for the popular car show.

If you’re a fan of chrome and big fenders, a collection of classic cars is currently on display at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

“Cars, trucks, motorcycles and shopping, and it’s for everybody in the family. We have from 1920’s to 2022,” Volunteer Coordinator Karen Leisinger said.

“It’s a 1937 Ford Coupe,” Parkston resident Tracy Neugebauer said. “It’s all customized, it’s got extended fenders, smooth underside, it’s got tons of modifications on it, it’s a really cool over-the-top car,” Neugebauer added.

Parkston resident Tracy Neugebauer has a pair of cars in the show and owns 16 classic cars.

“We grew up on a farm. I started painting tractors when I was 14 years old and I got into cars after that and I’ve loved the car hobby ever since,” Neugebauer said.

And he’s been bringing cars to Sioux Falls for the past decade.

“It’s a well-put-together show and it’s well-represented and there’s lots of very nice cars that you’ll never see anywhere else,” Neugebauer said.

120 vehicles are on the floor at Winterfest of Wheels which got its start as a fundraiser for Sanford Children’s Cure Kids Cancer.

“Our great-niece was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was 10-months old and we saw the care that Sanford’s Cure Kids Cancer took care of her and her family and we just donated the first year to them and we’ve just continued to donate,” Leisinger said.

“We just don’t have as much time to put into it that we would like to put into it, and 15 years is a long time,” Leisinger said.

And after raising a record $55,000 last year, Leisinger hopes to end the event on a high note.

“We want to go out with a bang and we want to have it be a record donation this year,” Leisinger said.

Winterfest of Wheels runs through Sunday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.