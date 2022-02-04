SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An event guaranteed to turn a few heads is underway at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

There’s no shortage of horsepower or rare cars currently on display at Winterfest of Wheels.

“It’s a ’58 Chevy Yeoman 2-door station wagon,” Bowdle, South Dakota resident Derek Eisenbeisz said.

Eisenbeisz finished restoring the Yeoman last summer and has been making the rounds.

“We were in Nashville. We got a Builder’s Choice top-10 in Nashville and then we took it to Kool Deadwood Nights and we were the winner at Kool Deadwood Nights,” Eisenbeisz said.

He’s in Sioux Falls to show off his ride and help out a cause.

“They do a good job, raise a lot of money for the benefit,” Eisenbeisz said.

“Winterfest of Wheels is just a group of enthusiasts that love cars and want to help Cure Kids Cancer,” Volunteer Coordinator Karen Leisinger said.

Profits benefit the Sanford Children’s Initiative Cure Kids Cancer. The event raised $50,000 in 2020 and nearly $350,000 since 2009.

“My great-niece was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer when she was ten months old and so we thought if we raised any money that we would donate it to them,” Leisinger said.

Volunteer Coordinator Karen Leisinger says Winterfest of Wheels will feature at least 100 vehicles, though the event isn’t all about cars.

“We also have the ditch your man room for ladies shopping experience, we have some art for sale, we have food for sure, and we have a coloring contest for kids, a zoo express, and Iron Man is going to be here as well,” Leisinger said.

Helping families beat the winter blues, and maybe someday cancer.

Winterfest of Wheels runs through Sunday at the Convention Center.