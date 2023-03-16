SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As in true March fashion, we went from mild air to a return to winter air in a blink of an eye. Except, the winter cold will last through the weekend.

Strong northerly winds today helped usher in colder air as temperatures starting falling this morning. Something else that was falling was snow as it was a messy commute for many in eastern and southeast KELOLAND. It’s a return to winter over the next couple of days as temperatures may struggle out of the teens for some, which brings up the possibility for record cold. As in, coldest high temperatures.

This map shows the record for coldest highs tomorrow. Many have records in the teens and 20s. With tomorrow’s cold, I circled a couple of areas that have a chance of setting a new record. As you can see, most of them are in eastern KELOLAND.

Winds are expected to remain strong through the weekend. This will do two things. First, it will give us wind chills in the minus single digits to minus 20s. And second, it will keep our overnight lows from falling too far.

So keep in mind with any plans you may have this weekend that winter is not letting go of its grip anytime soon.