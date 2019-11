SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Falls Park will transform into a Winter Wonderland of dazzling lights and holiday music starting Friday.

The spectacular lights and holiday music will be on display everyday from 5 p.m. to 12 midnight, through January 5th.

The Falls Overlook Café will be hosting a Winter Wonderland Celebration Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music will be provided by Beautiful Kingdom. A chili bar, holiday drinks, ice cream,and treats will be available for purchase.

Enjoy the 16th Annual Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. The park transforms into a Winter Wonderland of dazzling lights and holiday music. The spectacular lights will be on display daily from Nov 22 through Jan 5. pic.twitter.com/MO8xb9o6de — Sioux Falls Parks (@SiouxFallsParks) November 21, 2019