If you’re missing this year’s light show at the Western Mall, then you may want to head to the Silverstar Car Wash.

Organizers of Christmas at the Western Mall say after they had to cancel this year’s show, Silverstar reached out to them to create the “Winter Wonder Wash”.

You can check out the light show starting at 5 p.m. at the East 10th Street location in Sioux Falls.

A portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.