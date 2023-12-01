SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Each weekend leading up to Christmas, Downtown Sioux Falls is bringing on the holiday festivities.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“So it’s all about coming down and networking and having fun with friends. So tonight, it’s wear that ugly sweater, come down, we’re going to have carol-oke or karaoke. So come sing some of your favorite holiday tunes. You know, behind me is a new light-up photo op, a globe display that you can take pictures in with your sweaters,” says recreation manager Jackie Nelson.

On Saturday and Sunday, they will add a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as a Candy Cane hunt that will span across downtown. However, one of the biggest hits at the event is the Glice and Ice Bumper Cars. While most weekends it will cost to ride the cars, there will be a few times this weekend when people can do it for free.

“And then tomorrow and Sunday from 1 to 5, we also have free ice bumper cars, thanks to First Premier Bankcard,” says Nelson.

Each weekend has a different theme, with this weekend being North Pole Jingle and Mingle.

“Next weekend is Happy Grinchmas. So we’re going to be doing different Grinch-themed activities. And then the final weekend is really about celebrating the 20th anniversary of Winter Wonderland,” says Nelson.

While this is the first year for Winter Weekends, Nelson hopes to continue it in the years to come.

“I hope they take away that it’s okay to play in the cold. So, you know, again, it’s South Dakota in December. It is cool, but we can still have fun in the cool months,” says Nelson.

Click here for more information on Winter Weekends.