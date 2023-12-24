SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast for much of South Dakota.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

Below is the forecasted snowfall amounts throughout KELOLAND.

SD road conditions

Many roads across South Dakota are wet and slippery. No roads are closed currently. To monitor road conditions, you can look a the South Dakota 511 website.

Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and business closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Gavin’s Point Damm in Yankton will be closed after 6:00 P.M. December 24.

Live cams

You can watch as the snow falls across South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities in the area so you can watch as the weather changes.