SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Winter weather has caused some South Dakota high school playoff football games to be postponed until Friday.

The Class 11AAA quarterfinal between Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls Lincoln in Sioux Falls has been postponed to 6 p.m. Friday in Sioux Falls. According to Sioux Falls School District Activities director Casey Meilie winter weather and poor road conditions on Interstate 90 are the reason the game is being postponed.

The Class 11AA quarterfinal between Sturgis and Tea Area in Tea has been postponed to 6 p.m. Friday in Tea. The Class 11AA quarterfinal between Pierre and Spearfish has been postponed to 5 p.m. Friday.

According to the KELOLAND Storm Center, winter weather advisories are posted in many western South Dakota counties for a wintery mix changing to snow this afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for far NW SD.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops. Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said on X, that the freezing rain, icy and windy conditions have led to several crashes already Thursday morning.