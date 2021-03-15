Winter weather hits KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A blast of winter weather to start the week has led to school closures and late starts throughout the state. The City of Sioux Falls has issued a snow alert.

The KELOLAND Closeline has over 200 closings listed as of 8 a.m. on Monday. Find the latest closings in your area, by clicking here.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Monday morning that the roads are covered in snow and ice. Blowing snow has reduced visibility in the rural parts of the county.

They are reminding drivers to slow down and take your time if you must travel this morning.

No travel is advised on roads in the southern and western parts of the state, as well as to the west of Hartford. Roads are reported to be snow covered. You can find the latest details on the road conditions in your area on the SD511 website.

Here’s a screenshot of the map as of 8:15 a.m.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted on Facebook just after 7:30 a.m., their photos show I-29 south of Brookings. They say the interstate is snow packed and icy. They’re also reminding drivers to turn off cruise control, mindfully use your brakes and wear your seat belt while driving.

Here’s the latest update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

Here’s what the roads looked like north of Sioux Falls at 6:30 a.m.

KELOLAND’S Max Hofer gave us a live look at the weather conditions as of 5:30 a.m. from downtown Sioux Falls.