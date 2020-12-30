Winter weather, COVID-19 increase need for volunteers at The Banquet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The holidays are nearly behind us, but it’s always the season of giving when you’re feeding people in need.

That’s why The Banquet wants your help as it provides meals to the community.

Tony Tatone volunteers at the Banquet several times a year, but the recent retiree will start giving even more of his time.

“It’s one way I feel I can give back to the community, and it really gives me a lot of sense of joy and pride and it’s very useful for the people coming in here,” The Banquet Volunteer Tony Tatone said.

And there’s more room for people to join Tatone.

The Banquet’s executive director, Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, says the organization is always looking for new volunteers

“Right now, because of the current situation, we don’t need near the volunteers that we normally need to pull off a meal. If you have six to eight people who are willing to come in and help us prepare and serve we would be happy to have you,” The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

Jerke-Liesinger says it’s not uncommon to struggle a bit to fill volunteer slots in January and February, but this time around it’s even more challenging.

“It is the winter months and people and they’re not wanting to schedule because there’s a possibility of bad weather. Then you throw in COVID and it makes it even more difficult,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Banquet has several COVID-19 precautions in place, including serving meals to-go instead of in the dining room.

“Give it a try. Everybody’s friendly. They can use you and put you to work,” Tatone said.

