Winter weather closes Rapid City Regional Airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather and drifting snow has closed Rapid City Regional Airport Thursday morning.

On Facebook, officials posted a photo of the snow-covered runway and said crews are working to clear the main runway. The airport hopes to be open for the first morning flights.

Two flights from Denver set to arrive on Thursday have been cancelled. You can get the latest arrival and departure information online.

Officials asked people to use caution when traveling and to contact air carriers for the latest flight status.