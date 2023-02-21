SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The start of the winter weather has already started in KELOLAND.

Sioux Falls could see up to an inch of snow Tuesday morning, but most of the snow today will settle north of Interstate-90.

The brunt of the storm will develop in western SD tonight and expand eastward tomorrow. Sioux Falls could see a wave of mixed precip or freezing drizzle, later this evening.

Winter weather advisories are in effect already Tuesday morning.

The advisories cover the counties in blue. Those advisories are expected to last for the next 24 hours before transitioning to winter storm and blizzard warnings.

The blizzard warning includes the Sioux Falls area with heavy snow and blowing snow.

Wind will also be a concern this week.

Snowfall totals

As of Tuesday morning, KELOLAND meteorologists’ winter storm snow forecast is between four and 14 inches across the entire state.

Northwestern South Dakota will see the least amount of snow with between four and eight inches forecasted for Buffalo, Faith and Mobridge. In the western part of the state, eight to 12 inches is expected from the Wyoming border east to Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls and Brookings are expected to see a slightly higher amount of snow with between eight and 14 inches of snow in the forecast.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

SD 511 as of 10:00 a.m. CT Tuesday.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, there were over 20 entries on the KELOLAND Closeline including Webster schools, SWO Head Start and Bison School District.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.