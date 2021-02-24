Winter warmup creates new batch of potholes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –Street crews are fanning-out across Sioux Falls repairing a fresh patch of potholes that have punctuated the pavement during this week’s warm weather. We caught up with one of the crews Wednesday making steady progress along busy Sioux Falls streets.

Patching crews are performing emergency surgery on city streets riddled with potholes formed by this late-winter thaw.

“Everybody likes smooth roads, so we’re throwing the kitchen sink at this,” Street Maintenance Supervisor Chad Sundvold said.

The kitchen sink, in this case, includes rock-asphalt fill that cars can drive over as soon crews are finished.

“We were doing about fifty, with six of our crews a day. But then, not all of them are fifty potholes. Sometimes, they give us one pothole, that could be 15 or 20 potholes,” Sudvold said.

Drivers can have a difficult time maneuvering the obstacle course of potholes.

“When you have cars coming on one side or the other, it’s really hard sometimes to get around them. But you just try and maneuver around them as best you can, but sometimes it is a little harder than normal,” Susan Dykshorn of Sioux Falls said.

The street department is asking drivers to slow down when they approach these pothole crews because the workers are in the middle of traffic with very little protection.

“Every day, we have a close call. A lot of times, you’ll hear brakes squealing behind you so it’s always a little nerve-wracking on busy streets and that’s where a lot of potholes are,” Sundvold said.

The patchwork being done now is only temporary. The permanent fixes will come during the summer. Crews can fill a pothole in just a matter of minutes, before it’s onto the next one.

“When this beautiful sun comes out, potholes show up, so it’s that time of year,” Sundvold said.

The city is also asking people who report problem potholes to be patient for a crew to arrive since they have so many more potholes to fill.

The city has an app to report potholes, you can download it by clicking here