SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While you’re out doing some holiday shopping, you may want to add a few school supplies to the list. One local health organization wants to make sure that when students go back to school, they are able to finish the school year on a positive note.

A winter supply drive is underway at South Dakota Urban Indian Health in Sioux Falls.

While organizers are collecting things like hats and gloves, there’s more to it.

They’re also collecting school supplies.

“We know that school supplies run out quickly, so we thought it would be a good time for a little Christmas break restock for supplies and thought we could also focus on college students who also need the support,” CEO of SDUIH, Michaela Seiber said.

This is the first time they are doing a winter supply drive, however, earlier this year they had a back-to-school event where they gave supplies to around 200 to 300 people.

“We ran out of backpacks like three times during our August event, so we know the need is there and we did have a good number of people inquiring about help for college-age students,” Seiber said.

Things like pencils, notebooks, shoes, and even bed sheets are all items the organization is looking for.

“Our health intersects with education and if we can get students the support in this way and having those needs met and hopefully they will be healthy and well and ready to hit the books again for the spring semester,” Seiber said.

Once all the items are collected, they will be distributed to students in the Sioux Falls area.

“If we can help in just this one little of helping get those needs met, our whole community will benefit,” Seiber said.

The deadline to drop items off is December 20th. You can drop them off at either location in Sioux Falls. Seiber says to follow along on social media for dates and times of the distribution.