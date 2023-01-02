SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we continue to celebrate the new year, a major winter storm is making its way to southern and eastern KELOLAND.

In Sioux Falls, a mix of freezing rain and sleet is possible throughout the day Monday. Heavier snow will arrive this evening and into Tuesday.

The snow will slowly track eastward throughout the day tomorrow.

Winds will also start to pick up throughout the storm — with gusts up to 40mph expected Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

Power outages are expected as the winds increase as the storm develops.

As of 7:40 a.m. CT Monday.

The storm will also bring major ice to parts of KELOLAND. A fourth of an inch to a half inch of ice accumulation is possible in some areas.

Winter Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Alerts as of 7:40 a.m. CT Monday.

Winter storm warnings have been posted in red on the map above, where snow totals over 6″ are likely with some areas involved with icing as well.

Ice storm warnings have been posted for sections of northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa, where over .25″ of freezing rain is likely.

Snowfall totals

How much snow to expect depends on where you live.

Snow forecast as of 7:40 a.m. CT Monday.

The latest snow forecast features a band of 10-16″ from Winner and Valentine, all the way to Worthington and Marshall. This range also includes the Sioux Falls area.

The numbers drop north of Watertown and Huron.

SD road conditions

Road conditions across South Dakota could change quickly as the weather develops.

Law enforcement agencies have already posted warnings for drivers Monday morning.

A winter survival kit for your vehicle can help in case of emergency or if you get stranded in blizzard conditions.

Some items to consider including in your survival kit are a blanket, hat, gloves, warm clothing, phone charger, first aid kit, shovel, snacks, flashlight, cat litter for traction, water, jumper cables and batteries.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. It includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.