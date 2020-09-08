Winter storm passes through Western KELOLAND in early September

HILL CITY, S. D. (KELO) — The calendar may say we’re still in summer, but in parts of the Black Hills, up to 15 inches of snow blankets the ground.

Trees, cars, and road signs are covered in snow from last night’s and this morning’s winter storm.

Businesses, like Turtle Town, adjusted quickly to unexpected weather.

“So our first person in needs to make sure that there’s not any snow accumulated on the sidewalk and if there is we need to scoop it and shovel it. If there’s ice underneath we need to put down ice melt. So we just have to stay on top of our portion on this side of the fence to make sure that it’s cleared so that there’s nobody slipping and falling,” April Purdie, general manager of Turtle Town, said.

Purdie knows this is just the start of winter storms in the Black Hills.

“I don’t think it’s out of the ordinary. I’ve seen crazier things, I’ve seen snow in June, when it’s supposed to be getting really hot so it’s not, but it’s definitely significant for the time of year,” Purdie said.

Related Content PHOTOS: September 8 snow in the Black Hills

Neil Vikre and David Kempe are visiting from Rochester, Minnesota, on their motorcycles. This excess snow was not at all what they expected.

“This is definitely not what we were looking forward to but it will be gone soon,” Neil Vikre said.

The two are waiting out the winter weather before they get on the road again.

“Not much today, you can’t enjoy it real well when it’s like this but maybe tomorrow, we’re here until Friday so we’ll make the best of it,” Neil Vikre said.

However, as the weather heats up throughout the next few days, most, if not all of this should disappear.

Terry Peak near Lead and Deadwood had the most snow at about 15 inches of snow while Custer and areas of Rapid City had about 4 to 5 inches. To stay updated on changing weather conditions, make sure you have our free Stormtracker App on your smart devices.