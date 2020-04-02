Winter storm in Western KELOLAND causes ice and snow drifts on the roads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday in Western KELOLAND, a winter storm caused ice and large snowdrifts to cover some roads in town.

No travel was advised outside of Rapid City, and areas in town were quite snowy as well. Brad Fischer is traveling to Minnesota today and says the roads are not what he expected.

“The last few days have been nice and then I woke up this morning and holy crap it’s cold,” Fischer said.

With 6 to 8 inches of snow in some areas, high winds are causing large drifts. City crews urged everyone to take extra time this morning to get where they needed to go.

“When I came in real early this morning, it was interesting, we had a few cars that were driving the conditions, driving maybe 5 miles or 10 miles under the speed limit. And here came some other vehicles that were going at or over the speed limit,” Shoemaker said.

Darrell Shoemaker with Rapid City Communications says crews have been working since last night and will continue all day today through Thursday night.

“We’ll be monitoring the road conditions as we get into the evening hours. If there are any road issues with the police department standpoint, they will let us know that and our crews will respond accordingly,” Shoemaker said.

Shoemaker says there have been minimal crashes since last night. However, he urges everyone to drive with caution.

“Take your time, that’s what I’m going to do. It may take us 10 hours to get home or 8 hours but I’m taking my sweet time,” Fischer said.

We also spoke with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 19 weather-related calls by 2 this afternoon, including two rollover crashes.