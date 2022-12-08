SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota today and into Friday. It’s already prompted some weather advisories and alerts to be issued.

Snowfall totals

How much snow should you expect? Well, it depends on where you live. As of Wednesday afternoon, the heaviest snow from noon or mid-to-late afternoon Thursday through Friday morning is expected in central South Dakota, along with areas in the southeast part of the state, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

SD road conditions

As this system moves into southeast South Dakota today, it will start as rain and turn to snow. Road conditions could change quickly as the weather changes.

KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said the commute and drive time around 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. today in Sioux Falls could be in the thick of the heaviest snow.

Drivers can get an idea of what to expect on the South Dakota 511 website.

KELOLAND Closeline

As weather conditions change, check the KELOLAND Closeline for the latest school and businesses closings across South Dakota. Several cities also put snow emergency information on the Closeline.

Sioux Falls Snow Alert

If enough snow falls, the city of Sioux Falls could issue a snow alert. Those are called after at least two inches of snow. Plows focus on emergency snow routes first, then move into each of Sioux Falls’ three zones to clear all city streets.

All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing once the snow alert is issued.

To find out what zone you live in, you can view the map on the city of Sioux Falls website.

You can signup for snow alert messages by texting “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or signup on the city’s website.

Live cams

You can watch as the storm moves into South Dakota by visiting our KELOLAND Live Cam page. If includes views from more than 30 communities across our area so you can check as the weather changes.