SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With several No Travel Advised warnings and parts of Interstate 90 being shutdown, the winter storm continues.
City offices, some businesses, and schools are closed due to the dangerous weather in the area.
Winter Weather Resources
Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:
For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.
Travel Resources
🚗 Driving
You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.
✈ By Air
You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).
You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.
Closeline
If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.
uShare
Send photos to uShare@keloland.com
Downtown Rapid City has scattered ice causing the roads to be slippery.
Some parts of the Black Hills received over two feet of snow.