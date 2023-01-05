MINNEHAHA CO., S.D. (KELO) — The winter storm is behind us, but the cleanup isn’t over yet in KELOLAND.

From whiteout conditions, to getting stuck, this week’s winter storm handed plow drivers some long, difficult days.

Just ask Mark Honerman who drives a plow for the Minnehaha County Highway Department.

“There was conditions where you couldn’t see anything, couldn’t see the road, couldn’t see the edges of the road, and with the wind and everything and the snow coming down it made it a little more difficult,” Minnehaha County highway maintenance team member Mark Honerman said.

With all county roads open, the department is now in cleanup mode.

“Right now we’re working on pushing stuff back as far as we can from the white line, but earlier this week we were fighting it pretty hard just trying to keep roads passable,” Minnehaha County assistant highway superintendent Jacob Maras said.

“We’re starting to treat the roads to make them more passable for the traveling public,” Honerman said.

While the work’s not over yet, it’s a smoother ride ahead for Honerman and the rest of the crew.

“To me it’s enjoyable. No matter how stressful it is, it’s just kind of an enjoyable thing to be doing,” Honerman said.

The department will be back out Friday, mainly pushing back drifts and snow piles.