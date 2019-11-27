1  of  60
Wintry weather hits SF as Thanksgiving approaches

Two days before Thanksgiving, Sioux Falls received a blast of winter.

Sheila Freed of Renner, South Dakota tells KELOLAND News that the weather Tuesday night caused her daughter to get into a crash.

“She was on the Interstate over on 90 here by the Cliff Avenue exit, and slid on a patch of ice, hit the guardrail and then the car behind her slid and then rear-ended her,” Freed said.

Thankfully, she tells us her daughter is okay. Dustin Hansen, street operations manager with the City of Sioux Falls, says crews will be out Tuesday night.

“Typically with any, from any residence in Sioux Falls, you can get to those emergency routes within two to three blocks, so they’ll stay on those emergency routes, and our secondary routes, and then around schools throughout the night as snow is falling,” Hansen said.

He reminds us that time and space are important.

“Give yourself extra time, slow your speed down, give those snowplow or motor grader operators enough space; we always say 70 feet, which is about four car lengths, and never try to pass those operators on the right,” Hansen said. “They’re doing a lot of different things with inside that cab. They’re not just driving, they may be dropping the plow, turning their sander on and off.”

Freed has advice, too.

“I’d say, get home and stay home. That’s what I’d say,” Freed said.

Click here to view the latest road conditions.

