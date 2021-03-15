Winter storm causes dangerous driving conditions in Western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — On the west side of KELOLAND, some areas of the Black Hills are digging out of more than a foot of snow.

With significant snowfall comes dangerous driving conditions.

“A lot of times the roads start to deteriorate quickly out in the hills so this storm is really no different than any other, we’ve had some slide-ins and some semis go off the road but that is to be expected in poor road conditions,” Lt. Sperly said.

Lt. Sperly says the Sheriff’s Office is always prepared in conditions like these. But we can also take precautions during snowstorms. Like not driving when there is a no travel advisory.

“If you are going to travel then just be prepared. Keep an extra blanket in your car, keep water in your car stuff like that so that if you do end up getting stuck somewhere then you’ll be able to sustain yourself for awhile because depending on where you’re at, it could be a while before we get to you,” Lt. Sperly said.

In Rapid City, plows started working yesterday to make sure essential roads were cleared of snow.

“The focus tonight will be on clearing out the downtown area, the crews and the contractors have been clearing out the businesses and the parking lots and so forth, those are piled up and our crews will get in there this evening and get those hauled away,” Shoemaker said.

Schools in the Rapid City Area District were cancelled today. So the city plows will have time to clear those areas.

“Usually when we have an event like this it can take us a few days to do all the clean-up work. And also advice to drivers is just to slow down, don’t treat it like a NASCAR racecourse, slow it down. We want to get everyone where they need to go safely,” Shoemaker said.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says it has responded to 25 crashes and assists since Sunday afternoon.