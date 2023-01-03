SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — No travel is advised across southern and eastern KELOLAND, according to SD 511.

Travel proved difficult even in Sioux Falls city limits Tuesday.

We spotted a stuck semi at the corner of Minnesota and Benson, getting some help from a pickup in the late morning.

The Minnehaha County Sherriff’s Office said travel in rural areas was close to impossible Tuesday morning.

“The most concise message I can give is, absolutely do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Gromer said.

Some Minnehaha County plows even got stuck Tuesday.

“We’ve been lucky enough to do self-recovery and lucky that we have amazing residents. We had a farmer pull one of our trucks out in the northwest corner this morning, so that was really nice,” Minnehaha County Highway Department operations manager Hank Trumble said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office also reported problems with the snow and visibility.

A post Tuesday morning said deputies were having a hard time reaching people and even getting stuck themselves.

Stranded vehicles can be a dangerous obstacle for first responders and plow drivers.