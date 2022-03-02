SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March is here and this week’s warm weather is a sign that the winter season at Great Bear is nearing an end.

The ski valley is open on all runs tonight and plans to continue through the weekend. However, management says this time of year they take it day by day.

“Its spring conditions is what we like to call it when we get into march. The sun gets warm so they have to make sure the snow is where we need it to be and keep a head of the water as it starts to melt,” said Alexa Jerstad, director of communications and human resources.

Great Bear says the tubing hill is usually the first to close but it will be open tonight.