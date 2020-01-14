Winter Pride all week in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This year marks the second annual Sioux Falls Pride Winter Pride Week.

The slippery snow and the ice-cold air can be a real drag this time of year but for President of Sioux Falls Pride Quinn Kathner that’s a good thing.

“I’m actually in the drag show on Friday night. My character is Maddox Wild,” Kathner said.

Wild always working to fire up the crowd.

“Maddox has a lot of energy. He’s known for cartwheels and for giving the crowd a really good time,” Kathner said.

The All-King drag show is just one of many planned events that she and Cody Ingle have planned for the second annual Winter Pride.

“Winter Pride was a way for us to insert a week of events to help bring the community together again, to help in the visibility aspect and the event aspect to provide that space for LGTBQ+ community members and allies,” Sioux Falls Pride Board Member Cody Ingle said.

The week kicked off with an open mic night at the Full Circle Book Co-op last Sunday.

“One of the individuals that was reading, it was a youth from Hartford, and her family came, and at the end of it she said, ‘This event means the world to me. To have this, to have a place to come to where everyone feels like my friend, I don’t feel so alone.’ Those words really hit home and just reiterated that this is why we do it,” Kathner said.

All week long there’s a variety of things to do: From a pride fundraiser night at Granite City this Wednesday to their second annual pride gala at Icon on Thursday.

“All of the money that we raise from the Gala goes to our standing proud scholarship, which we award to individuals in the LGTBQ plus community who are allies that are going to schools in South Dakota,” Ingle said.

A celebration open that the whole community is encouraged to be involved in.

“This community is so welcoming and so supportive or each other and of others,” Ingle said.

“This is why we have our events for the community so everyone can feel welcome and included,” Kathner said.

For a list of more events and times you can visit Sioux Falls Pride’s website.