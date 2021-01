BLUE MOUNDS STATE PARK, MINN. (KELO) — On Sunday, video from KELOLAND Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard was featured in CBS Sunday Morning’s weekly segment “Do Nothing for Two Minutes”.

Do Nothing For three Minutes



Take a minute, turn up the volume, as we take you into the cold, at Blue Mounds State Park in Minnesota. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard. https://t.co/NZJ6nP2WVo pic.twitter.com/x2Ki4nBgL0 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 24, 2021

KELOLAND Chief Photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard was featured on CBS Sunday Morning recently with videos from Spearfish Canyon and Lake Byron.