SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thousands of people attended the 42nd annual Winter Games at Lake Okoboji over the weekend.

People competed in over 150 events, but the biggest competition wasn’t even on the ice, it was in the sky.

From tigers…

“Typically we will see about 30,000 people in the area, so it’s amazing,” Blain Andera President and CEO of the Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce said,

To bears….

“We are known for our Fourth of July and summer times here in Okoboji, but there’s a lot more to do in the off-season so it’s kind of our way to showcase that,” Andera said.

To flying fish, the 42nd annual Winter Games at Lake Okoboji brought out thousands of spectators over the weekend to see this skyline spectacle.

“They’re not a balloon, they are a kite, just like the kites we all flew when we were kids,” Boji Kites founder Steve Boote said.

Boote is the founder of Boji Kites. He added the kite festival to the Winter Games four years ago with just 12 kites.

Today there are over 100 kites from all over the United States.

“We got South Padre Island, Texas, Philadelphia, Chicago, Oregon, Utah, Minneapolis,” Boote said.

“Let’s try to get this back up again,”

Aaron King is the kite flyer from Minneapolis.

He owns over 50 large kites. This is the third time he’s attended the Winter Games and just loves getting his kites in the air.

“I’m really the only big kite flyer from Minneapolis, but I get to share this with a bunch of friends and people I meet from all over the country and the world who do this professionally,” King said.

“When people think Winter Games, they think broomball, flag football, and things like that, but there’s so many events that are family-friendly such as the kites,” Andera said.

In the world of kite flying, Boote says you’re either a flyer or a collector, you rarely do both.

“If you ask me to fly a kite I’m the wrong guy to ask but if you ask me what kites I own I’ll tell you,” Boote said.

Some of those kites that inflate with the wind can get up to 150 feet in length.