Winter fireworks season underway in KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is snow on the ground and it’s cold. It doesn’t seem like fireworks season in South Dakota, but it is.

They actually went on sale Tuesday, December 28. It’s now been 10 years since the state legislature approved the sale of fireworks for those wanting to ring in the new year. In South Dakota, you can buy fireworks from December 28 through January 1.

When lawmakers approved the sale of fireworks they really didn’t know what to expect. Would there be little fireworks stands on every corner warmed by space heaters? Well, that did not happen, in fact shooting off fireworks to celebrate the new year hasn’t really exploded like some thought it would. Those in the industry knew there would be limitations.

“I think with the cold we knew you would not have huge crowds of people lighting, but there’s those few who are diehards and want to celebrate,” said Shelly Raderschadt.

Raderschadt and her husband Dan own Hot Shot Fireworks in Sioux Falls and Lew’s Fireworks in Watertown and Aberdeen. For News Years Eve, she says most people buy cakes, or what some of us might think of as a fireworks show in a box. You light one fuse, stand back, and enjoy the show.

“Actually fireworks in the winter are wonderful everything kinda of hangs in the air is cold and crisp and so when you shoot a willow in the winter, it just stays forever so if you haven’t shot fireworks in the winter you should shoot at least one,” said Raderschadt.

You can spend 20 dollars to 200 dollars on a cake, it just depends on how big of an exclamation point you would like to put on 2021. But keep in mind, the state of South Dakota allows local governments to set their own fireworks regulations, so what may be legal in one town, might not be legal in the next.