Winter driving reminders ahead of expected snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The first snow of the 2019-2020 season is in the forecast.

As of Wednesday morning, the KELOLAND weather meteorologists see high confidence in over 6″ of snow around Mobridge and less than 2″ in the Sioux Falls area through Saturday.

Snow forecast as of Wednesday morning

With the return of snow, now is a good time to prepare for winter driving conditions.

Winter storms, bad weather and sloppy road conditions are a factor in nearly half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter, according to research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

AAA has advice for drivers before hitting the road in snow. Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread. Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Drive slowly and adjust your speed to account for lower traction. Avoid cruise control when driving on any slippery surface including ice and snow.

You should also increase your following distance to five to six seconds and know how your brakes respond.

While these reminders may seem like common sense, the first snowfall of every season generally leads to some crash.

Find additional winter driving reminders below:

