Winter conditions contribute to large crash on Iowa interstate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) — It’s a reminder to be careful on the roads during winter weather.

A quick-moving snowstorm led to a pileup on Interstate 80 just east of Des Moines that forced police to close the westbound lanes.

Iowa State Patrol says about 50 vehicles were involved in Monday’s crash between Altoona and the intersection with Interstates 35 and 235. Authorities say at least one person was seriously hurt.

A snowstorm created treacherous driving conditions Monday morning, forcing law enforcement agencies to respond to dozens of crashes.