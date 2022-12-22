SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of cleanup is underway in Sioux Falls, but this winter storm comes with a whole new set of challenges.

City crews have spent the better part of two weeks clearing Sioux Falls streets of everything from standing water to snow drifts.

“One of them continuous events that you get a little bit of a break and you’re still trying to catch up from the previous event and get some of the snow picked up,” street maintenance supervisor Daniel Whipple said.

“We had a really easy winter last year, so we’re going to make it up this year I think,” Equipment Operator Trent Peterson said.

Trent Peterson is an equipment operator and spent the morning moving snow.

“Trying to push back the roads, keep them open so that we at least have one full driving lane everywhere so that you don’t have to worry about driving into oncoming traffic,” Peterson said.

The department’s newest challenge is the bitter cold and the toll it takes on equipment.

“It seems like the slightest little thing, things like to break down,” Peterson said.

“Some fuel is gelling up so we’re trying to get as much of the equipment inside to make sure that when we need to use it, we have the ability to use it,” Whipple said.

The trucks loaded with salt will remain in the garage due to the extreme temperatures outside.

“It may melt it for a second but then it’s going to freeze over and turn into a sheet of ice,” Whipple said. “What our limitations are is going to put sand down on the road for some traction and stopping at intersections and pushing off, that’s about all we really can do at this point until we see the temperatures climb up a little bit more,” Whipple added.

And they’ll await those warmer days out in the cold.

“We’ll be managing some drifting calls and managing some sanding calls and then tomorrow we’ve got a group of guys coming in to hopefully do some final cleanup before the long weekend,” Whipple said.